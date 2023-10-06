Loki Season 2 Theory: Is Ke Huy Quan's OB Secretly [SPOILER]?

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 1 — "Ouroboros"

He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) might be gone, but that doesn't mean life is suddenly easy for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the Time Variance Authority. The first episode of "Loki" Season 2 continues where Season 1 leaves things, and it's immediately clear that everyone's in trouble. Loki is time-hopping between the past, the future, and the era he's familiar with, finding out some interesting things about the TVA while he's at it. As they strive to get Loki's temporal status stabilized, Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) also have to deal with General Dox's (Kate Dickie) struggle to accept the new status quo.

All of this is even more difficult because Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) has been working for He Who Remains all along, which means the agency can't trust the mascot. This removes a major asset from the TVA bag of tricks and, perhaps more importantly, strips the show of a fun know-it-all character that can explain various wacky sci-fi concepts to the audience.

Fortunately, a replacement steps into the spotlight when Loki and Mobius visit TVA handyman Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan), or "OB" for short. Just like Miss Minutes before her true nature is revealed, OB comes across as a funny, jovial character — but from his very first scene, it's clear that the gadgeteer has hidden depths. In fact, he's so similar to Miss Minutes that they might actually be the same entity ... or, at the very least, OB may be the guy who created and controls the mascot. Let's take a moment to kick the tires of this fun "Loki" Season 2 theory.