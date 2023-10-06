What Is Rebel Moon Rated & Is Zack Snyder's Netflix Movie Appropriate For Kids?

It's been a big year for movies already, but things aren't showing signs of slowing down any time soon. There are still plenty of major releases on the way for 2023, both in theaters and on streaming services, and one that is likely to cause a lot of buzz is Zack Snyder's upcoming action science fiction movie, "Rebel Moon."

The Netflix space opera began life as a "Star Wars" pitch before becoming its own original universe, and as far as its story goes, has a lot in common with George Lucas' galaxy far, far away. Similar to "Rogue One," the film, which will be split into two parts, follows a group of warriors from very different backgrounds as they band together against the encroachment of an evil empire.

Considering Snyder's penchant for adult material, however, parents might find themselves wondering if this one is appropriate for kids. According to Film Ratings, though, "Rebel Moon" is set to have a PG-13 rating, meaning it should be okay to let older kids watch as long as parents are prepared for them to see a bit of adult content.

The official description for "Rebel Moon" states that it is "Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, sexual assault, bloody images, language, sexual material, and partial nudity."