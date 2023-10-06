What Is Rebel Moon Rated & Is Zack Snyder's Netflix Movie Appropriate For Kids?
It's been a big year for movies already, but things aren't showing signs of slowing down any time soon. There are still plenty of major releases on the way for 2023, both in theaters and on streaming services, and one that is likely to cause a lot of buzz is Zack Snyder's upcoming action science fiction movie, "Rebel Moon."
The Netflix space opera began life as a "Star Wars" pitch before becoming its own original universe, and as far as its story goes, has a lot in common with George Lucas' galaxy far, far away. Similar to "Rogue One," the film, which will be split into two parts, follows a group of warriors from very different backgrounds as they band together against the encroachment of an evil empire.
Considering Snyder's penchant for adult material, however, parents might find themselves wondering if this one is appropriate for kids. According to Film Ratings, though, "Rebel Moon" is set to have a PG-13 rating, meaning it should be okay to let older kids watch as long as parents are prepared for them to see a bit of adult content.
The official description for "Rebel Moon" states that it is "Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, sexual assault, bloody images, language, sexual material, and partial nudity."
There will be at least two versions of Rebel Moon on Netflix
A parent reading the rating description for "Rebel Moon" might notice that "sexual assault" content warning and want to know more. Unfortunately, until the film's release, it's impossible to know how graphic certain scenes may be. Viewers can expect "Rebel Moon" to fall in line with what fans might typically expect from a Zack Snyder film, and the creator has a portfolio of both PG-13 and R-rated features.
If viewers have seen R-rated Snyder movies like "Watchmen," "300," and "Dawn of the Dead," at the very least, they can expect "Rebel Moon" to be less intense or uncomfortable than those films. Meanwhile, this does put the filmmaker's latest on the same level as "Sucker Punch," "Man of Steel," and "Batman v. Superman." So, if parents wouldn't want their kids watching those movies, you should probably hold off on letting them watch "Rebel Moon."
Either way, Snyder himself told Vanity Fair that the first version to come out will be a movie "that anyone can enjoy and watch." However, the director did note that there would be an extended R-rated cut coming down the line for those who want to get the whole story. The first part of "Rebel Moon" is currently set to be released on Netflix on December 23, 2023, while the second part will be out on April 19, 2024.