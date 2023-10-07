Batman Crossed A Line That Some Fans Are Calling Immoral, Abusive & Unforgivable

In "Batman" #138, Jason Todd wakes up alongside Batman, unable to breathe freely. When he questions what his former mentor did to him and whether he's infected by Scarecrow's Fear Gas, Batman admits he's toyed with Jason's mind. Now, when he has heightened adrenaline or is about to do something dangerous and violent, fear will kick in and stop Jason by inducing severe panic attacks. Batman tries to justify the move by telling Jason he's a murderer, referring to his early days as the Red Hood following his resurrection in the Lazarus Pit, where he made it his personal mission to do exactly what his father figure told him not to: kill. Todd has since adopted a more measured approach to violence, but the influence of Zur-en-Arrh has led Batman to believe the worst in Jason. As such, he feels he needs to bench his former student — permanently.

Jason sits in agonizing pain as Batman removes his cowl and tells him he's set up an all-new identity for the former sidekick. He says he's given Jason the gift of a new chance, setting him up with an identity in Metropolis where he can live as normal a life as possible. Batman adds that his actions are a "gift," since Jason should actually be in prison for all the people he's killed.

Bruce believes he's saved Jason when, in actuality, his delusional actions have left the violent vigilante more vulnerable than ever. It's one of the darkest moves Batman has ever made, and it's even more messed up since he's doing it to Red Hood, a man who has already died once and suffered considerable trauma due to Batman's lack of action against the Joker.