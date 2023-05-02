Batman Enters The Bat-Verse And Meets Several Iconic Caped Crusaders

Contains spoilers for "Batman" #135

Batman is hopping across the Multiverse to stop a villain who wants to be the next Joker. And along the way, he's meeting some of the most iconic versions of The Dark Knight.

In the newly released "Batman" #135 (which celebrates Batman's 900th issue) from DC Comics, Bruce Wayne chases after the Red Mask, who is harnessing Multiversal energy to go back to Joker's creation, where he intends to take his place. However, when the villain is able to briefly overtake the Joker's beginnings as the Clown Prince of Crimes, and his plan is interrupted by Batman, Red Mask jumps into a Multiversal teleporter.

Using a tracker to try to find Red Mask, Batman ends up in several different worlds that longtime comic readers, TV, and movie fans will recognize. To defeat Red Mask, Batman gets surprise help from some of the most iconic Batmen ever – including Adam West's Batman, Batman Beyond (and the older version of Bruce Wayne) from the iconic cartoon, and even Frank Miller's gritty version of the Caped Crusader.

The journey is the perfect way to mark Batman's landmark issue, with the hero entering the Bat-Verse in the exciting story.