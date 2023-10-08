Franchise Newcomers Who Actually Stole The Show

We live in the era of the Hollywood franchise. For better or worse, most new movies or TV series these days are judged by studios on their potential to spawn more — sequels, prequels, spin-offs, you name it. Adaptation has come to dominate the industry, as it guarantees a certain set of pre-existing fans. After all, what is a movie without a streaming series tie-in and an adjacent anime movie set a hundred years earlier?

A big part of why franchising works so well is that audiences like seeing their favorite characters return in new contexts. Just look at "Star Wars," where every CGI Luke Skywalker cameo or reference to the Clone Wars gets a rousing response from fans online. You show up to see your favorites, but they're not always the ones who steal the show. Sometimes, a newcomer arrives to an established franchise and quickly becomes the new star.

Such instances are rare. It's always hard — and not always wanted — for a new actor to carve out space in a longstanding series. But when it does happen, that fresh face can breathe new life into a story that was at risk of becoming stale. Here are some franchise newcomers who actually stole the show.