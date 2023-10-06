Whatever Happened To Basepaws After Shark Tank?

On "Shark Tank" Season 10, Episode 21, entrepreneur Anna Skaya pitches a kit for owners to test their cats' DNA called Basepaws, which she claims is the first of its kind. Prior to establishing this business, Skaya headed three prior companies, the first of which she sold to Groupon.

Basepaws' proprietary product functions similarly to popular human DNA testing kits like 23andMe, providing the customer with information about their cat or cats' breed makeup and potential health issues. Obtaining a cat's DNA requires either affixing and removing an adhesive strip from its fur or swabbing the inside of its mouth to accommodate hairless cats. The company then receives the resultant sample by mail. Each kit likewise comes packaged with a cat toy.

One notable selling point Skaya highlights is the fact that rather than contracting a third party, Basepaws operates its own lab out of a rented space in Los Angeles that processes each test kit from start to finish. When she enters the "Shark Tank" studio, she hopes to receive $250,000 in exchange for 5% of the company.