Ahsoka Finale Debuts A Weapon Stronger Than A Lightsaber (But What Are The Others?)

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 8 — "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord"

A lightsaber can do bad things to a body, but that hasn't stopped the weapon from becoming one of the most iconic objects in the "Star Wars" franchise. Since its debut in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," its memorable design and iconic sound have enticed the minds of viewers and inspired countless playground pretend duels between combatants who can't help imitating that signature hum. In fact, even franchise veteran Ewan McGregor still does it during lightsaber fights.

When you see Jedis and Siths use their lightsabers to block enemy fire and cut through nearly anything, the weapon can easily come across as invincible. Yet, this isn't the case, as Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) demonstrates in the "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale. When the Great Mothers (Jeryl Prescott Gallien, Claudia Black, and Jane Edwina Seymour) give her a Nightsister power upgrade, they also bestow her with a magical sword known as the Blade of Talzin, which seems to be a version of a classic weapon known as Talzin's Sword – or at least named after it.

Ultimately, Morgan's not a match for Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), but that's not her weapon's fault. After all, the previous iteration of the blade has already proved its mettle in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," where the Nightsister matriarch Mother Talzin (Barbara Goodson) uses it to duel Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson). Interestingly, however, the blade's introduction in the live-action "Star Wars" universe is just the most recent example of canon weapons that can give lightsabers a run for their money — or even surpass them. Here's a look at some of the most interesting ones.