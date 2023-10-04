Gen V: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

"Gen V," Amazon Prime's spin-off to the satirical superhero show "The Boys," has the difficult task of measuring up to its predecessor while simultaneously setting itself apart. Following the premiere, it's clear the series is firing on all cylinders. Set in the exclusively supe college, Godolkin University, the new show follows incoming freshman Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) as she strives to be the highest-ranked student, in addition to the trials and tribulations that come with higher education.

Including all the gore and meta humor from "The Boys," "Gen V" still differentiates itself from the flagship series. Though the concept that supes become jaded and privatized remains, it shows the potential for this round of superpowered people to be unique. "Gen V" is about young superheroes who haven't been corrupted yet. After Golden Boy's (Patrick Schwarzenegger) death reveals the underlying conspiracy of The Woods, his classmates will stop at nothing to uncover the truth. Characters like Emma (Lizze Broadway) and Sam (Asa Germann) want to do some good, and even the more complex figures, like Andre (Chance Perdomo), struggle against the tide of Vought and want to be better. Reviews have praised how addictive "Gen V" has become, wondering what is in store for Marie and her friends.