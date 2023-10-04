Gen V: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?
"Gen V," Amazon Prime's spin-off to the satirical superhero show "The Boys," has the difficult task of measuring up to its predecessor while simultaneously setting itself apart. Following the premiere, it's clear the series is firing on all cylinders. Set in the exclusively supe college, Godolkin University, the new show follows incoming freshman Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) as she strives to be the highest-ranked student, in addition to the trials and tribulations that come with higher education.
Including all the gore and meta humor from "The Boys," "Gen V" still differentiates itself from the flagship series. Though the concept that supes become jaded and privatized remains, it shows the potential for this round of superpowered people to be unique. "Gen V" is about young superheroes who haven't been corrupted yet. After Golden Boy's (Patrick Schwarzenegger) death reveals the underlying conspiracy of The Woods, his classmates will stop at nothing to uncover the truth. Characters like Emma (Lizze Broadway) and Sam (Asa Germann) want to do some good, and even the more complex figures, like Andre (Chance Perdomo), struggle against the tide of Vought and want to be better. Reviews have praised how addictive "Gen V" has become, wondering what is in store for Marie and her friends.
How many episodes are in Gen V Season 1?
Like previous seasons of "The Boys," "Gen V" will have eight episodes in Season 1. Short-order television seasons allow for minimal filler episodes and concise storytelling, which Amazon Prime has proved is a tried and true method. But when "Gen V" was in development, it was important to Amazon Studios that the freshman series wasn't a carbon copy of "The Boys." Head of television at Amazon and MGM, Vernon Sanders, had the opposite idea of how Marvel handles their properties. Instead of using each subsequent franchise installment to build a new television or movie, "Gen V" would be mostly self-contained. If Amazon would develop a spin-off for "The Boys," it would have to be something new.
"The thing we asked for, and the thing they delivered, was to create a show that lives on its own — that has its own engines — and then we can have fun with the ways in which the worlds collide," Sanders told Entertainment Weekly. "So, over the course of the season, there are definitely some crossovers, and 'Gen V' pays off some of the direction of where we're going in season 4 of 'The Boys' in great ways. I can't wait for the fans to dive in." Cameos and tie-ins happen in the series, but it isn't distracting. Appearances from A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) are almost blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it moments.
Gen V's release schedule
The season premiere of "Gen V" aired on September 29, with the season finale scheduled for November 3. Typical of Amazon Prime, the streaming platform dropped the first three episodes on the premiere date. After that, however, "Gen V" will air every week on Fridays until the season finale.
- Episode 1 — "God U." — September 29
- Episode 2 — "First Day" — September 29
- Episode 3 — "#ThinkBrink" — September 29
- Episode 4 — "The Whole Truth" — October 6
- Episode 5 — "Welcome to the Monster Club" — October 13
- Episode 6 — "Jumanji" — October 20
- Episode 7 — "Sick" — October 27
- Episode 8 — "Guardians of Godolkin" — November 3
For many U.S. Amazon Prime subscribers, the episodes are available the day prior at 8 p.m. EST. For those in the U.K., episodes are available at 1 a.m. BST. Fans can catch up on "The Boys" and all "Gen V" Season 1 episodes only on Amazon Prime.