Blue Bloods Has Fumbled Its Villains & There's Only One Solution

"Blue Bloods" is, at its heart, a show about family — defined by how important each member of the Reagan clan is to one another, and how much the pursuit of justice means to each of them. However, while those family dinners may be the raison d'etre of "Blue Bloods," it's also a series about police work, crime, and the complexities of working for a state agency. And while the standard "Blue Bloods" recipe makes for a pie that viewers clearly love to feast on week after week, there's long been one important missing ingredient.

The big issue comes down to the villains, because "Blue Bloods" is seriously lacking in that department.

By this point in the series, "Blue Bloods" has gotten too comfortable in its routine of forgettable episodic bad guys. Nowadays, the majority of the show's long-lasting drama either comes from inter-family conflict or season-long plot changes, like Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) running for the District Attorney of New York City. And while that's all well and good — sometimes even enlightening, in the right hands — there's just no substitute for a great villain uniting the whole Reagan family to oppose them. Nothing that "Blue Bloods" has tried over the past five seasons — not the whole family protecting newfound family member Joe Hill (Will Hochman), nor Jamie Reagan's (Will Estes) battle with Danny Reagan (Mark Wahlberg) when the former is promoted in rank — could be as compelling as a bone-chilling foe.

There's no denying that "Blue Bloods" has a villain problem, and it needs to fill that hole with a new, engaging, and menacing season-long antagonist.