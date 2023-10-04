Marvel's Loki Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Hit Disney+?

By "Loki" Season 2, the variant of the titular trickster god (Tom Hiddleston) who becomes forcefully acquainted with the Time Variance Authority when he escapes in the aftermath of the Battle of New York has experienced plenty of personal growth. He's established a measure of rapport with fellow variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and even gained a friend of sorts in Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). Unfortunately, the end of Season 1 features radical changes in both relationships, as well as in the fabric of time as we know it ... or as the TVA would like it to be, anyway.

This makes for an enticing starting point for the show's sophomore season — and speaking of time, fans will no doubt want to know when they can expect episodes of "Loki" Season 2 to air. As the show's official X, formerly known as Twitter, account has confirmed, this will happen in a far more conventional fashion than the time-themed shenanigans that "Loki" usually depicts. The Season 2 premiere will be available on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT), with subsequent episodes dropping on a weekly basis every Thursday through the November 9 finale.