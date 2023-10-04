Marvel's Loki Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Hit Disney+?
By "Loki" Season 2, the variant of the titular trickster god (Tom Hiddleston) who becomes forcefully acquainted with the Time Variance Authority when he escapes in the aftermath of the Battle of New York has experienced plenty of personal growth. He's established a measure of rapport with fellow variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and even gained a friend of sorts in Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). Unfortunately, the end of Season 1 features radical changes in both relationships, as well as in the fabric of time as we know it ... or as the TVA would like it to be, anyway.
This makes for an enticing starting point for the show's sophomore season — and speaking of time, fans will no doubt want to know when they can expect episodes of "Loki" Season 2 to air. As the show's official X, formerly known as Twitter, account has confirmed, this will happen in a far more conventional fashion than the time-themed shenanigans that "Loki" usually depicts. The Season 2 premiere will be available on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT), with subsequent episodes dropping on a weekly basis every Thursday through the November 9 finale.
True to its nature, Loki Season 2 marks a change in MCU shows' release time
As befits the show's time theme, the "Loki" Season 2 release schedule is a bit different from what fans are used to. In the past, Disney+ had always released episodes of its Marvel Cinematic Universe shows in the middle of the night for fans to watch at their leisure — but "Loki" Season 2 is seemingly taking things in the direction of appointment viewing. In fact, this is Marvel's first Disney+ series to drop its episodes in such a time slot, bringing the MCU confidently into prime time.
Though this is an MCU first, "Loki" isn't the first major Disney+ genre show to experiment with the 9 p.m. ET episode drop, however. Recently, the "Star Wars" show "Ahsoka" did the same thing, the only difference being that its eight episodes were released on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays. It remains to be seen whether this is the new normal with shows like this or if Disney+ will eventually return to its old release date antics.