Loki Season 2 Trailer: Breakdown, Small Details, And Big Reveals

Throughout the pages of Marvel Comics, Loki has taken and abandoned countless titles and worlds. Why not? A chaos magic user doesn't follow rules! That's the God of Mischief most of us know and the version we've seen Tom Hiddleston play within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For Loki, alliances are fuzzy. Priorities shift due to his whims or as a last-minute way to apologize for flippant moves like stealing an Infinity Stone or plotting to murder his brother. However, "Loki" Season 1 best paved the way for the MCU to explore Loki's contradictory character.

Loki's most fitting moniker comes from Al Ewing's "Loki: Agent of Asgard" comic, where he deems himself the "God of Stories." After centuries of meddling with time, wreaking havoc, and obliterating the Marvel Universe, Loki learns there is more lasting and meaningful power in creation than destruction. The revelation that he can build worlds ultimately leads him to a heroic-ish path — embracing the role of a multiversal protector of sorts.

Following the Season 1 finale of "Loki," the multiverse is a mess — thanks to Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) choosing violence. Season 2 seems prime to explore similar thematic grounds as Ewing's run. Now that everything has shifted into a Multiversal War with the promise of ruination around every corner, will Loki find hope in crafting time anew? Based on the Season 2 trailer, it seems like Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are opting to take more risks to prevent the demolition of existence. Here we delve into each clue as to how they — hopefully — succeed.