Whatever Happened To SquareKeg After Shark Tank?

A Square Keg might not fit into a round hole — but it will probably fit in your fridge.

Invented by Detroit healthcare sales rep Tim Loucks in 2017, the SquareOne keg from SquareKeg was designed to give brew lovers an alternative to clunky containers and flat beverages. Through the use of CO2 gas, the SquareOne keeps drinks carbonated and fresh for extended periods, all in a space smaller than a loaf of bread. By 2021, Loucks and his team had worked out the kinks in their prototype SquareOne and began manufacturing them in Spokane, Washington for an initial sales push.

The response was tremendous, with the company selling over 4,000 SquareOnes within the first year, grossing nearly $1.5 million in sales while surviving the icy COVID-19 marketplace. Thus, Loucks was in a pretty strong position to make his way into the "Shark Tank" to see if the ABC series' investors wanted to take a bite — or perhaps a swig — of this boozy opportunity.