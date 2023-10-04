What Is Morgan Elsbeth's 'Gift Of Shadows' In The Ahsoka Finale?

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 8 — "Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord."

The "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale takes many characters in interesting directions while also leaving many key people on Peridea after Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) uses the Eye of Sion to return from exile. Still, even though Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Huyang (David Tennant) all end the episode stuck in a strange galaxy, few characters go through a bigger rollercoaster than Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto). The villain might not survive her duel with Ahsoka, but the boost she receives when the Great Mothers (Jeryl Prescott, Claudia Black, and Jane Edwina Seymour) reward her with "the Gift of Shadows" is nothing short of amazing. But what, exactly, does this gift entail?

The "Star Wars" lore doesn't mention a specific ritual that goes by this exact name, but at its heart, the Gift of Shadows seems like a baptism ritual that turns the recipient into a full-fledged Nightsister. It's definitely clear that Elsbeth gets a considerable power and equipment upgrade in the process. Most significantly, she gets the Blade of Talzin, a mystical weapon that might well be stronger than a lightsaber. She also receives shadowy Nightsister facial markings, which seem to signify increased abilities. After all, her battle against Ahsoka showcases vastly enhanced combat prowess that allows her to stay in the fight much longer than she did during their duel from "The Mandalorian" Season 2, and even gain the upper hand at one point.