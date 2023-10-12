The Fall Of The House Of Usher: Why Pamela Clemm's Name Means More Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher," Episode 6 — "Goldbug"

Netflix's serialized adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's short story "The Fall of the House of Usher" is eight episodes crammed with as many references to the late writer's life and literature as possible. Some of the nods are more obvious, like how the project is practically drowning in raven imagery, but there are smaller catches, too. In Season 1, Episode 6, "Goldbug," viewers are treated to a brief glance at a driver's license belonging to one of the many aliases of Verna (Carla Gugino). The address on that license becomes an important narrative point later, but it's the name just above it that sparks our interest in the present because it reads: "Pamela Clemm."

For those who didn't permanently internalize their high school English classes, Clemm is the maiden name of Poe's wife, Virginia. The pair, who were first cousins, married when Clemm was only 13 and Poe was 27. In 1847, at the age of 24, and after a five-year battle with tuberculosis, Clemm passed away. It is believed that her passing deeply affected Poe's last works, such as "Annabel Lee" (which also scores a sizeable reference in the Netflix series) and "The Raven," all of which included themes of cherished women dying before their time. Poe himself would pass away two years later in 1849, although the exact cause of his death is less clear.