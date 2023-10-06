Whatever Happened To Noene After Shark Tank?
Few people can better sell a solution to foot pain than a former NFL player. Season 6 of "Shark Tank" saw such a scenario play out for the presentation of Noene. The company developed a specialized insole that absorbs the shock that enters our bodies whenever we move. Traditional insoles that are commonly made out of a soft, cushy material often transfer such energy back into our bodies, which over time can cause chronic pain, amongst other health issues. Noene is made using viscoelastic vulcanized rubber that better disperses energy and is also ultra-thin, fitting easily under the original insole of your shoe without altering its fit.
Before "Shark Tank," Noene was a company that originated and found prior success in Switzerland. Bryan Scott, a former NFL player who played on the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and Buffalo Bills, signed an exclusive distribution deal with the business to bring Noene to the United States and Canada. To say that Noene picked a good spokesperson would be an understatement. But was it enough to secure a deal on "Shark Tank?"
What happened to Noene on Shark Tank?
Bryan Scott represents Noene, seeking a $100,000 investment in exchange for 10% of the company. It'll take a lot to get the sharks around the $1 million valuation, especially given the newness of the brand to Americans.
Scott makes a good first impression with his demonstration, as the sharks are stunned to see how resilient the material truly is. He shares Noene's plans, first focusing on selling insoles, eventually producing sports equipment, and more using the same technology. When breaking down the numbers, some sharks suddenly aren't ready to run with Noene. It costs $6 to produce a pair, which the sharks find very expensive and is priced at $29.99. After Scott reveals that they have yet to sell any, Daymond John comments, "I should've put these things in my ears to avoid the shock." Scott explains that the reason is because of his newness to the company, having been brought in only a few months prior. The $1 million valuation was based on the amount he and his three business partners have currently invested into the endeavor.
Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O'Leary all go out, seeing too many challenges with the business model. Mark Cuban makes an initial offer of $100,000 for 20% contingent that Scott's scientific claims are sound. He also wants Daymond John on board, seeing an opportunity to collaborate with one of John's shoe brands. John alters the deal so that both investors can have 20% each, changing the offer to $200,000 at 40%. Ultimately, both parties agreed to $200,000 at 30% equity.
Noene after Shark Tank
Noene's "Shark Tank" episode aired on April 24, 2015. As per usual in the aftermath of a "Shark Tank" episode, Noene saw increased website traffic and sales. The following day, the company took to Facebook to thank viewers, stating, "#sharktank was a success!!! We are so thankful for all the support everyone has shown us!! Demand has been incredible!!" While exact numbers on what sales equated to have not been revealed, it's obvious that the surge was rather significant, as the team sold out of product and was not able to restock until June.
The deal with Mark Cuban and Daymond John unfortunately never closed, but it didn't stop the Noene team from continuing forward. In 2018, Noene introduced the Red Sole NO2+, a variation designed for everyday use and extreme comfort. Two years later, an even bigger development occurred when it was announced that Noene had been acquired by leading foot wellness provider Foot Solutions.
The venture was promising for Foot Solutions, with CEO John Prothro saying in a PR statement, "This technology fits perfectly with our company's foot wellness mission. We offer an expert, caring service enabled by footwear and orthotic products that promote health and wellness through your feet. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to finding and promoting technology that improves the quality of our customers' lives." That same year, Bryan Scott was brought in as Vice President of Strategic Growth for Foot Solutions.
Is Noene still in business?
Noene is primarily available through the Foot Solutions' website and its retail locations. There are currently three different varieties of Noene: the Sport Invisible SOS1, the Sport Universal NO2, and the Red Sole NO2+, with prices ranging from $49.99 to $59.99. While you can't buy from the original Noene America website, it is a useful resource for customers wanting to learn more about their options. One of the site's most useful features is a buying guide chart that compares and contrasts each Noene model, allowing buyers to make a more informed choice. Amazon also carries the product.
On both its website and Amazon, Noene has garnered some largely positive reviews. On the latter site, Noene holds a 4.1 star average rating based on 74 reviews. Along with written reviews, the Noene website also harbors video testimonials, such as one from marathon runner Sally Boles, who commented, "I discovered that I had osteoarthritis in both knees and my orthopedic surgeon suggested that I stop running. For the first time I used Noene as an under sole under my inserts. My legs have never felt as good as they did." Noene is currently estimated to have a net worth of $5 million.
What's next for Noene?
Noene may still not have the brand recognition in the states that it does in Europe, but the company is nevertheless taking some strong steps forward. From joining Foot Solutions to becoming the official foot wellness partner for the Atlanta Falcons, the public is slowly but surely beginning to recognize the benefits of Noene's product line. But even in these steady stages, the team has some ambitious ideas for what's to come.
While on "Shark Tank," Bryan Scott shared that the company intends to branch out from exclusively making athlete-specific insoles. He showcased prototypes for a Noene that fits into women's heels to attract different audiences. Similarly, he described wanting to experiment with sports equipment. While there is no development regarding heels, the team has progressed in the sports arena.
Recently, Scott unveiled the anti-shock grip made for tennis rackets under the sports equipment brand StarVie. The grip utilizes Noene's technology to provide a more comfortable grasp while absorbing negative energy and shock. Scott sees the development as a shining example of what Noene is capable of, saying on LinkedIn, "Thanks to the Noene Inside project, we are constantly looking for new uses and applications of the NOENE® material to make the most of its unique characteristics. NOENE® material can be combined with many products to improve performance and quality in the creation of components and accessories." With a mind fueled by innovation, Noene is sure to have a long and prosperous future ahead.