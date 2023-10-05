Family Matters: When Did Rachel Leave The Show & What Is She Doing Now?

While the ABC sitcom "Family Matters" began in 1989 as a working-class look at a Black American family, what most will remember about it is how it launched one of the most deliberately irritating characters of all time. Still, there were plenty of other key characters on the show who predated nerdy neighbor and genius inventor Steve Urkel (Jaleel White).

One of them is Aunt Rachel (Telma Hopkins), Harriette Winslow's (Jo Marie Payton) sister, widowed mother to Richie (Joseph and Julius Wright, later Bryton James), and aunt to Eddie (Darius McCrary), Laura (Kellie Shanygne Williams), and Judy Winslow, (Jaimee Foxworth). However, a few seasons into the popular sitcom, Aunt Rachel mysteriously disappeared... so where did she go?

Well, Hopkins landed a role as one of the two leads on another sitcom called "Getting By." The series followed a bi-racial household consisting of a pair of Black and White matriarchs who co-parented as close friends. Unfortunately, the series only lasted for two seasons, which is why Aunt Rachel inevitably returned to "Family Matters," even if her appearances were much more sporadic toward the end than in the first few seasons.