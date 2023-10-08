Whatever Happened To VaBroom After Shark Tank?

If you've found a way to sweep everything into the dustpan in one go, sign up for the Avengers because you clearly have a superpower. For the rest of us, however, conventional sweeping can be a tedious and inefficient way of taking care of small messes. But that may no longer be a problem with the advent of the VaBroom.

As its name might suggest, the VaBroom combines a vacuum and broom to create the ultimate cleaning machine. The majority of the device functions like a regular broom, but sitting next to the broom bristles is a small tube that vacuums up mess that can be disposed of later. While never equalling the power of a conventional vacuum cleaner, the VaBroom is nevertheless a nifty and convenient tool for tackling quick clean-ups that would otherwise take forever to fully clean using a broom and dustpan.

The idea originated from the minds of John Vadnais and Trevor Lambert. As explained on "Shark Tank," Lambert started Enhance Innovations in 2010, a design firm that assists inventors and companies in developing their ideas. Vadnais had already launched a product under the team when he came to them with his concept for the VaBroom. In 2019, they started a Kickstarter for the VaBroom that managed to receive full funding within its first week. By the end of the campaign, the project received over $74,000 from more than 1,300 backers, far exceeding its initial $50,000 goal. Some delays were experienced as the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up in early 2020, but the team managed to get all orders fulfilled by October of that year.