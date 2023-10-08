One Piece's Most Powerful Pirate Was Even More Menacing Than Gol D. Roger

Gol D. Roger may have kicked off the Golden Age of Pirates, but he's far from the most powerful "One Piece" character ever to sail the seas. That legendary title goes to Rocks D. Xebec, the captain of the Rocks Pirates.

Forty years before the events of "One Piece," predating even Roger's rise to power, Rocks terrorized the high seas. Through stories, the series describes the infamous captain as an incredibly vicious and ruthless man who, through sheer strength and power, would destroy anyone, even the World Nobles, who gets in his way. Unlike most characters, Rocks wasn't interested in becoming King of the Pirates, setting his sights on a grander ambition: ruling over everyone as King of the World.

Rocks' crew consisted of Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaidou, each of whom became members of the Four Emperors of the New World, the strongest pirates with some of the highest bounties in "One Piece." The Rocks Pirates would mercilessly attack locations, primarily those associated with the World Government, leaving mass destruction in their wake. Rocks also took an interest in many subjects the government kept hidden, studying and unraveling many of their secrets. Because of his curiosity, he became the largest threat to the World Government and the Celestial Dragons, leading them to label him a terrorist. His name would be erased from history, including any evidence to prove he existed, after his death.