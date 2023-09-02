One Piece: What Is The Highest Bounty Ever Achieved In The Series?

In legendary anime and manga franchise "One Piece," a pirate's formidability in the eyes of the villainous World Government is reflected by the amount of their cash bounty. Typically after a major story arc, protagonist Luffy and his crewmates each receive bounty updates, indicating that their latest adventures have earned them more notoriety. Since Luffy is aiming to become the King of the Pirates, having a higher bounty than anyone else in the pirating world is effectively part of his long-term goal. Currently, however, Luffy's comes in at around the 8th highest among those known to readers and viewers.

Boasting the highest bounty in the history of the "One Piece" universe is legendary captain Gol D. Roger, whose claim that a legendary treasure called the One Piece is awaiting whomever can navigate the world's most treacherous stretch of ocean is the very basis for Luffy's pirating adventure. Roger's bounty was 5,564,800,000 Berries — the official currency of "One Piece" — prior to his execution.

Roger's death takes place 22 years before the start of Luffy's journey on the "One Piece" timeline, and therefore 24 years before its current storyline. While no pirate has yet to match Roger's bounty during this span, a few have come close.