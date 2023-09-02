One Piece: What Is The Highest Bounty Ever Achieved In The Series?
In legendary anime and manga franchise "One Piece," a pirate's formidability in the eyes of the villainous World Government is reflected by the amount of their cash bounty. Typically after a major story arc, protagonist Luffy and his crewmates each receive bounty updates, indicating that their latest adventures have earned them more notoriety. Since Luffy is aiming to become the King of the Pirates, having a higher bounty than anyone else in the pirating world is effectively part of his long-term goal. Currently, however, Luffy's comes in at around the 8th highest among those known to readers and viewers.
Boasting the highest bounty in the history of the "One Piece" universe is legendary captain Gol D. Roger, whose claim that a legendary treasure called the One Piece is awaiting whomever can navigate the world's most treacherous stretch of ocean is the very basis for Luffy's pirating adventure. Roger's bounty was 5,564,800,000 Berries — the official currency of "One Piece" — prior to his execution.
Roger's death takes place 22 years before the start of Luffy's journey on the "One Piece" timeline, and therefore 24 years before its current storyline. While no pirate has yet to match Roger's bounty during this span, a few have come close.
The runners-up to Roger's bounty are all or were once considered part of the Four Emperors
At any given time, the World Government in "One Piece" labels the four pirates they consider the most dangerous in the world the Four Emperors. Understandably, then, every pirate with a bounty at all comparable to Roger's is or was at one time a member of this group.
In the number-two spot is Edward Newgate, aka Whitebeard, whose bounty prior to his death totaled 5,046,000,000 Berries. Next up is Beasts Pirates captain Kaido, with a 4,611,100,000 Berry bounty. Then comes Charlotte Linlin aka Big Mom at 4,388,000,000 Berries. After her is Luffy's mentor Shanks — the first on this list still actively on the high seas as of "One Piece" present — with a 4,048,900,000 Berry bounty. One of the series' most formidable villains, Marshall D. Teach aka Blackbeard, follows with a 3,996,000,000 Berry bounty.
In the seventh and eighth spots are Dracule Mihawk and Buggy the Clown, at 3,590,000,000 and 3,189,000,000 Berries respectively. These two present a unique case given that, while Buggy is technically one of the Four Emperors, he earned the position thanks in part to Mihawk's strength. Finally, rounding out this list are Luffy and his Worst Generation compatriots Trafalgar D. Law and Eustass Kid at 3 million each — the latter two earning the highest bounties of any non-Emperor or Emperor affiliate after Roger.