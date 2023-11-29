Marvel Rumored To Be Working On A Big Sequel - With A 'Dead' Character Returning?
"Eternals" remains a bit of a sore spot within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It earned some of the worst reviews of any MCU film so far, despite direction from Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, and many believe that Marvel Studios would rather just forget about these characters. However, there may still be interest in going back to these heroes.
Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman posted on Patreon (via a link on X, formerly known as Twitter) about how Marvel is working on "Eternals 2." Not much else is known about the prospective (and yet to be officially announced) sequel just yet, such as whether Zhao would return to direct, but one interesting tidbit is that Richard Madden will apparently reprise his role of Ikaris from the first film. It's noteworthy because Ikaris seemingly died at the end of "Eternals" when he flew into the sun, so it would be a bit odd for him to return. He could always appear in flashbacks, but the fact that Madden is being listed as returning — as opposed to Gemma Chan or Angelina Jolie — may come as a shock to some.
So how would Ikaris return from his seemingly one-way trip into the sun?
There are several ways for Ikaris to return for Eternals 2
Ikaris flying into the sun at the end of "Eternals" aligns with the myth from which he derives his name. In the Greek myth, Icarus creates giant wings but is unable to control them, and as a result, flies too close to the sun, resulting in his death. The same fate seems to befall Marvel's Ikaris, and it's a fitting, symbolic end to the character, who feels immense guilt at the end of "Eternals" and seeks penance.
But if Marvel deems it fit for him to return, it's not exactly unheard of for comic book characters to come back to life. The easiest explanation would be that Ikaris didn't really die when he flew into the sun. Although he appears to disintegrate, Marvel can always come up with some supernatural or scientific explanation for how he survives. He may return to Earth and help his fellow Eternals with whatever new threat emerges.
Another option is the multiverse. As the franchise barrels toward "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," more projects are implementing alternate realities. "Eternals 2" could introduce a version of Ikaris from another dimension who somehow slips into the main timeline. Anything's on the table, and hopefully, if "Eternals 2" does come to fruition — with Ikaris along for the ride or not — it'll be held in higher critical and audience regard than the first film.