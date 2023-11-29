Marvel Rumored To Be Working On A Big Sequel - With A 'Dead' Character Returning?

"Eternals" remains a bit of a sore spot within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It earned some of the worst reviews of any MCU film so far, despite direction from Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, and many believe that Marvel Studios would rather just forget about these characters. However, there may still be interest in going back to these heroes.

Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman posted on Patreon (via a link on X, formerly known as Twitter) about how Marvel is working on "Eternals 2." Not much else is known about the prospective (and yet to be officially announced) sequel just yet, such as whether Zhao would return to direct, but one interesting tidbit is that Richard Madden will apparently reprise his role of Ikaris from the first film. It's noteworthy because Ikaris seemingly died at the end of "Eternals" when he flew into the sun, so it would be a bit odd for him to return. He could always appear in flashbacks, but the fact that Madden is being listed as returning — as opposed to Gemma Chan or Angelina Jolie — may come as a shock to some.

So how would Ikaris return from his seemingly one-way trip into the sun?