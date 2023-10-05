Batgirl Director Doubles Down On Brendan Fraser's Oscar-Worthy Performance

When Adil El Arbi was asked by Yahoo! News whether "Batgirl" would have been a hit, he couldn't commit to an answer. After all, the success of "Batgirl" wasn't going to be measured by box office dollars since it was a streaming title, but rather metrics based on its number of viewing hours and increase in HBO Max subscriptions associated with the film's release. "It's tough to say — the movie didn't have a high budget, and I think that that's a big part of it," El Arbi said, referring to the film's reported $90 million price tag. "We had to keep the budget low, so it was a very grounded story. But the fact that the budget wasn't that high already would have helped it be a success."

The film was also created as a reflection of how both Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan directed their respective "Batman" films. "It was really a blend between Nolan and Burton, Gotham City was a more realistic world, and the story was very straightforward and emotional," El Arbi told Yahoo!. "It was more of an actor's movie without a lot of visual effects. We don't really like CGI, so we used a lot of miniatures."

One scene, the director noted, was especially reminiscent Burton's "Batman." "There was this one great action sequence where a truck crashed into a tunnel and we did it with miniatures like Burton did in 'Batman,'" El Arbi said. "It remains the coolest thing we've ever done in movies — it was old school filmmaking, and we'll do it again!"