Batgirl Directors See A Glimmer Of Hope In Brendan Fraser's Oscar Buzz

The cancellation of HBO Max and DC's "Batgirl" film is still very much on the mind of directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The pair were notified that the streaming feature — which was in the final stages of production — would be axed at El Arbi's wedding, almost immediately before the news broke publicly. It was a surprising move, not least of all because it was rumored to be due to an unimpressive final product. After all, the film was helmed by two increasingly prominent directors with experience in the comic book space and starred Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, and "In The Heights" breakout star Leslie Grace.

Fraser — whose career has seen a dramatic renaissance among fans, critics, and creative heads — is currently expected to receive an Oscar nomination for his transformative performance in A24's "The Whale." If he does, the "Batgirl" directors feel that his increased star power may be the last hope for their film to see the light of day.

Speaking to Deadline at the controversial Red Sea International Film Festival, the directors stated in no uncertain terms that there was nothing they could do to release the film. El Arbi offered, "When you see Brendan Fraser, who's maybe going to win an Oscar for 'The Whale,' it's like maybe that's going to help us out because he gave an Oscar-winning performance." Chances of a release remain slim-to-none, with many fans still wondering why the studio would cancel a ready-to-watch film.