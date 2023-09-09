The Boy And The Heron Review: Every Miyazaki Movie All At Once

Heading into the international premiere of "The Boy and the Heron" at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, there were two big sources of hype: this is the first Hayao Miyazaki movie since "The Wind Rises" 10 years ago, and it was widely expected that it would be his last. The latter claim may very well prove incorrect — CBC reporter Eli Glasner has posted on Twitter that Studio Ghibli's Vice President Junichi Nishioka is already claiming Miyazaki is at work on planning new films. Miyazaki is infamous for "retiring" before making yet another masterpiece, and the 82-year-old animation director will likely be directing for the rest of his life.

Despite this latest un-retirement, it's easy to see "The Boy and the Heron" as Miyazaki's attempt at a final statement on his career. His previous "final" statement, "The Wind Rises," was an uncharacteristically low-key and grim one, an "Oppenheimer"-esque reflection of looking back on a life's accomplishments and finding horror. "The Boy and the Heron" shares a World War II setting with "The Wind Rises," but brings back the vibrant fantasy elements that have defined the director's most beloved work and sets out to deliver a more optimistic message for future generations.

For those who've seen and loved any Miyazaki film in the past — and let's be honest, that phrase is redundant when basically everyone who's seen Miyazaki's movies loves them — "The Boy and the Heron" doesn't need reviews to tell you to go. In Japan, it didn't even need trailers, releasing only a single poster for its whole ad campaign (American distributor GKIDS has released a striking and intentionally vague trailer). While this review doesn't contain major spoilers, those wishing to go into "The Boy and the Heron" with a complete blank slate are advised to not read further ahead. All you need to know is that it's great, if not as instantly lovable as a "Spirited Away" or a "Kiki's Delivery Service," and that you'll probably want to read reviews after seeing it to process what the hell you just watched.