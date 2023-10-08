Ahsoka Theory: The Most Powerful Jedi Isn't A Skywalker - It's Baylan Skoll

The nine main movies of the Star Wars franchise are known as the Skywalker saga for a reason — after all, members of the Force-sensitive family tend to be among the most powerful Jedi out there. While Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) Sith turn and the injuries that confine him in his iconic Darth Vader armor cost him in the most powerful Jedi rankings, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) more than picks up the slack.

Placing a Skywalker at the top of the Jedi power pyramid makes perfect sense, considering the family's prominence in the lore. However, "Ahsoka" Season 1 muddies the waters by introducing a guy whose feats technically suggest that he might be the strongest Jedi out there ... after a fashion, anyway. Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) isn't particularly fond of the Jedi Order's rigid structure and unsavory actions, but he used to be a member, and his "honorable Ronin" behavior indicates he's a Dark Jedi instead of a Sith. He's also very good at what he does, to the point that he soundly defeats Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) when they duel on Seatos.

Beating Ahsoka is already an achievement in itself. In "Star Wars Rebels," the Togruta outcast clashes lightsabers with Vader and lives to tell the tale, so the fact that Baylan has little trouble dealing with an older and even more powerful Ahsoka speaks volumes of his abilities. Still, what truly raises him to the next level is the show's revelation that he senses things that are in an entirely different galaxy.

With all this in mind, let's explore a fun "Ahsoka" theory: Baylan Skoll is secretly the strongest Jedi in the Star Wars franchise.