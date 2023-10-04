Star Wars Quietly Teased A Secret Star Trek Crossover Theory

After decades of fan theories about the possible connections between two reptilian species in "Star Trek" and "Star Wars," a comic book from the latter franchise finally paid homage to it, opening the door to an amusing crossover between the two universes. Those species are the Gorn, who first appeared in "Star Trek: The Original Series," and the Trandoshans, who were first featured alongside Boba Fett in "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back."

For a while now, fans have believed that Bossk, the Trandoshan bounty hunter seen in "The Empire Strikes Back," was inspired by the Gorn who Captain Kirk (William Shatner) fights in the "Star Trek" episode "Arena." The similarities are indeed striking. Both are lizard-like humanoids with similarly shaped heads; both are ferocious fighters; and both are known for hunting their prey. That makes a subtle comic book homage to their likeness an intriguing twist in the lore of both species.

In Marvel Comics' "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11" (by Ethan Sacks, Paolo Villanelli, Arif Prianto, and Travis Lanham), we see the Trandoshan bounty hunter Bossk smash his opponent in a fight with a massive rock. It's a clear reference to "Arena," where Kirk's Gorn opponent flings a midsize boulder at the Starfleet captain, a moment beloved by "Star Trek" fans for the absurdity of its visuals as the Gorn actor, Bobby Clark, hilariously encumbered by his obviously fake rubber suit, tries his best to look threatening as he lobs what is evidently a foam rock at Shatner. But more than being a reference to that iconic "Star Trek" moment, does Bossk's rock throwing signal an opportunity for a crossover between the two franchises?