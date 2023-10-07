How Old Is Brie Larson's Captain Marvel? It's Complicated

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of godlike beings who are effectively immortal, or at least age on much different timelines than regular humans. And with the timeline of the MCU being affected by events like Thanos' Blip, their ages have become even harder to pin down. One character whose age could use some clarification is Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, especially since we're finally getting a sequel to her debut with the upcoming release of "The Marvels."

Determining Captain Marvel's age is impeded by the wonky timeline she's followed since joining the MCU. "Captain Marvel," which debuted the same year as "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, was set in 1995. While the movie never states her age explicitly, we know she joined the United States Air Force around her 18th birthday and was presumed to have died in action in 1989. It's safe to say she was in her early 20s by that point, which puts her in her late 20s by the time her debut movie takes place. After that, she jets around the galaxy, reemerging decades later to aid the Avengers in the Battle of Earth against Thanos during "Avengers: Endgame."

Thanks to the five-year gap in the MCU timeline caused by the Mad Titan's snap in "Avengers: Infinity War," the Battle of Earth takes place in 2023, which should mean she's in her mid-to-late 50s. It's been a couple of years since "Endgame" on the MCU timeline, with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" taking place in 2025. Sure enough, a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Marvel India in September noted that Carol is "60+" years old.