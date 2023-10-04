Dragon Ball: Did Super Saiyan God Form Turn Goku & Vegeta Into Real Gods?

The power rankings in the "Dragon Ball" franchise can be incredibly complicated and hard to parse out. Every time a character has seemingly achieved the most powerful form imaginable, someone inevitably reaches an even higher power level, allowing the neverending cycle of battle to continue onward into infinity.

No transformation shows this trend more than Super Saiyan God, a form that's been achieved by Goku (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) and Vegeta (Ryo Horikawa/Christopher Sabat) in "Dragon Ball Super." However, considering how intense it is for a character to literally go God Mode, some fans have been wondering what that actually means. Have Goku and Vegeta ascended to true godhood?

Well, the short answer is no. While both Saiyans have achieved a level of power through their rigorous training and unmatched stamina that has the equivalent power of a god, they turn back into their standard forms and function as they did before the transformation when their powers run out. This also means that the duo are ultimately mortal, no matter how many times they come back from the dead. All the same, even if Goku and Vegeta aren't deities themselves quite yet, that could change somewhere down the line.