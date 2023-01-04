Star Wars: The Bad Batch Shows How The Galaxy Remembered Count Dooku

Count Dooku is unlike anyone else in the "Star Wars" universe. He's an enigma that's central to the prequel trilogy's story. Still, he's barely developed as a character. Animated series like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Tales of the Jedi," and the audiobook "Dooku: Jedi Lost" gifts us with some of his backstories. But even with all those layers, the Count of Serenno remains mysterious.

Perhaps that's just the fate of any character first played by Sir Christopher Lee, who brought a spellbinding charisma to every performance of his career. Or maybe it's the complexity of Dooku's story? He's a man who served the Jedi for decades and betrayed them. In "Tales of the Jedi," we see the good intentions that ultimately lead Dooku (Corey Burton) to the dark side. He believed, like his former padawan Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), that the Jedi Council was becoming too corrupt to fulfill its mission of helping those in need. Of course, those good intentions became corrupted by Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). Dooku lived his final years as the sworn enemy of the Jedi.

For all of Dooku's complexity, he wasn't remembered as much more than a common thief after his death — at least, according to "Star Wars: The Bad Batch." Season 2, episode 1 brings Clone Force 99 to Dooku's home planet of Serenno, where we see how the galaxy far, far away remembers him.