Emma Mackey Replaces Barbie Co-Star Margot Robbie As Harley Quinn In DCU Design

With James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe primed to take off in 2024 with "Creature Commandos" before fully taking flight with "Superman: Legacy," DC fans are beginning to chomp at the bit to find out which actors will land roles playing their favorite characters. While we know a few of the most important characters in the Superman corner of the universe with David Corenswet ("Hollywood," "Pearl") as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan ("House of Cards," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane, the Batman corner is relatively far off. However, that doesn't mean that fans are waiting to get the fan-cast mill started.

Back in the early days of 2020, Instagram digital designer Diego Oliveira gave us his pick for who could play the iconic role of Harley Quinn with Emma Mackey ("Sex Education," "Death on the Nile"). The account is full of reimagined fan designs from Oliveira, including Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones," "Terminator: Genisys") as Mera, Jodie Comer ("Free Guy," "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker") as Sue Storm, and Dacre Montgomery ("Stranger Things," "Elvis") as Johnny Storm.

The image of Mackey shows the actor in white make-up with bright red lips and the character's trademark heart tattoo on her right cheekbone. She also wears the same outfit made famous by Margot Robbie in "Suicide Squad," which includes the "Daddy's Little Monster" T-shirt and a leather coat with one blue side and one red side. The image is surrounded by a picture frame and an eye-catching background.

There may not be any word on who will play Joker's other half, but James Gunn may have a good lead on the right actor.