Marvel's Rumored X-Men Movie Plans Spell Bad News For Wolverine Fans

If rumors are anything to go by, Wolverine might not be a key part of the "X-Men" franchise as the Marvel Cinematic Universe tries to expand.

Since Disney purchased the company, formerly 21st Century Fox, for north of $71 billion in 2019, fans have patiently waited for Marvel Studios to introduce the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For those uninitiated, Fox held the rights to the X-Men batch of characters. Now, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has access to almost all of Marvel's characters, completing his toybox. And while it has been nearly half a decade since Marvel received access to the most iconic team in comic book history, they still haven't done much with the Mutants.

Things are, however, looking up for the X-Men. Following the confirmation that the Writers Guild of America Strike 2023 would be ending, Deadline reported in late September that Marvel execs were finally listening to pitches regarding upcoming "X-Men" projects. While concrete details regarding pitches are non-existent, it's obvious that Marvel is moving forward with the comic book property. Seeing as pitches are only now being heard, it's fair to say that a project won't manifest for quite some time, which means speculation has already kickstarted.

Notable Hollywood insider CanWeGetSomeToast has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to suggest that the upcoming "X-Men" project in the MCU might be going in a direction that fans might not appreciate. "The current idea to reboot the #XMen in the MCU does NOT feature Wolverine on the team..." the X user shared. This decision, if true, is surprising, considering the modern-day "X-Men" mythos has become synonymous with Wolverine, a character who grew in popularity after Hugh Jackman's performance.