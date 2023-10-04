Deadliest Catch Season 19: Who Made The Most Money (And Who Made The Least)?

For all of the highs and lows on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," whether it's the treacherous weather or levity-boosting pranks, the long-running series has always been about the bottom line. Every season, the fishermen risk life and limb in the pursuit of lucrative crab. In that spirit, narrator Mike Rowe periodically chimes in to update viewers on each boat's earnings.

Season 19 tracked the earnings of eight ships: the F/V Northwestern, the F/V Time Bandit, the F/V Saga, the F/V Victory, the F/V Summer Bay, the F/V Barbara J, the F/V Wizard, and the F/V Aluetian Lady. By the time of the finale, which aired on September 26, the F/V Time Bandit made the most money, grossing $1,000,095 during the winter season.

The season marked the triumphant return of Captain Andy Hillstrand, who hadn't appeared on "Deadliest Catch" since Season 12. He was joined by his brothers, Johnathan and Neal. Together, the three brothers have decades of fishing experience, making their lucrative run relatively unsurprising – even if Johnathan marches to the beat of his own drum. "It doesn't matter if the fleet goes right, he'll go left," Sig Hansen said of Johnathan in Episode 21. "He does things different, and he makes it work somehow." Johnathan's brief retirement between Seasons 13 and 16 doesn't seem to have slowed him down.

Season 19 was a lucrative fishing season for the veteran Hillstrand brothers. Unsurprisingly, the younger skippers didn't fare quite as well.