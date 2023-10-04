Deadliest Catch Season 19: Who Made The Most Money (And Who Made The Least)?
For all of the highs and lows on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," whether it's the treacherous weather or levity-boosting pranks, the long-running series has always been about the bottom line. Every season, the fishermen risk life and limb in the pursuit of lucrative crab. In that spirit, narrator Mike Rowe periodically chimes in to update viewers on each boat's earnings.
Season 19 tracked the earnings of eight ships: the F/V Northwestern, the F/V Time Bandit, the F/V Saga, the F/V Victory, the F/V Summer Bay, the F/V Barbara J, the F/V Wizard, and the F/V Aluetian Lady. By the time of the finale, which aired on September 26, the F/V Time Bandit made the most money, grossing $1,000,095 during the winter season.
The season marked the triumphant return of Captain Andy Hillstrand, who hadn't appeared on "Deadliest Catch" since Season 12. He was joined by his brothers, Johnathan and Neal. Together, the three brothers have decades of fishing experience, making their lucrative run relatively unsurprising – even if Johnathan marches to the beat of his own drum. "It doesn't matter if the fleet goes right, he'll go left," Sig Hansen said of Johnathan in Episode 21. "He does things different, and he makes it work somehow." Johnathan's brief retirement between Seasons 13 and 16 doesn't seem to have slowed him down.
Season 19 was a lucrative fishing season for the veteran Hillstrand brothers. Unsurprisingly, the younger skippers didn't fare quite as well.
Rookies at the bottom, vets at the top
At the bottom of the list of earners for Season 19 was the F/V Barbara J, captained by rookie skipper Jack Bunnell. His ship grossed $100,370 during the winter season. A third-generation fisherman, Bunnell made his "Deadliest Catch" debut as a deckhand on the F/V Saga. He faced some trials and tribulations in his inaugural season as a captain, including engine troubles and some damage to one of the crab pots.
Another newcomer was also towards the bottom of the list. At only 23 years old, Sophia "Bob" Nielsen made her "Deadliest Catch" debut in Season 19 and ultimately grossed $144,120, netting $14,000 each for her crew members. For the young captain, the season earnings were more than adequate, as she had set a goal of $100,000.
Just as the rookie captains are at the bottom of the list, the Hillstrand brothers are in good company at the top, with the Saga, the Wizard, and the Northwestern each raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Notably, Season 19 was overall less lucrative compared to the hauls from Season 18, where the top boat, the F/V Patricia Lee, grossed more than $3.3 million. The lowest earner, the F/V Brenna A, brought in a respectable $314,000. It just goes to show how much the crab market can vary from year to year, even among the most seasoned fishermen.