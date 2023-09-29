Deadliest Catch: Did Johnathan Hillstrand Retire? Yes, Until This Changed His Mind

Johnathan Hillstrand is a man of contradictions. He's been known to get into bar fights, but he also seems like a softie deep down; he even penned children's books inspired by his grandkids. He's just as happy on a fishing vessel — a place he's spent decades of his life — as he is on the back of a Harley-Davidson.

Those whims are evident to anyone who has watched "Deadliest Catch," where Hillstrand has been a key figure since Season 2. After a 37-year career, Hillstrand retired following the end of Season 13. At the time, he seemed happy to trade his time at sea for another love — auto racing. "I'm used to driving a 113-foot boat at 8 knots," he said in the season finale as he stepped into a muscle car. "Now I'm in a 16-foot car doing 118 in 600 feet. Making up for lost time." He ended his "Deadliest Catch" tenure with a bang, netting a record-breaking haul for the crew of the Time Bandit in 2017.

It didn't take long for the siren song of the sea to call out to him, and just a few years later, Hillstrand put his retirement on pause to return for Season 16. According to Hillstrand, he returned in order to retain his fishing quota, also known as captain's share. "Captain's shares, they'll take 'em from you if you don't use them every couple of years, so I had to come back out," Hillstrand explained to Stuff. In other words, Hillstrand hadn't yet hit the ceiling of how much he was legally allowed to catch as determined by the Alaska state government.

Hillstrand was also lured back to sea due to rumored sky-high prices resulting from an increased demand for seafood. "Russia changed their marketing strategy," Jake Anderson said in the Season 16 premiere. "That means there's gonna be skyrocketing prices."