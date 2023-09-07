Who Narrates Deadliest Catch And Has It Always Been The Same Person?
Whether it's the unforgiving sea or the stormy weather, "Deadliest Catch" never fails to offer a pulse-pounding experience, and anchoring viewers through every nail-biting episode is the stellar narration heard throughout each season. But after listening to the gripping voice for so many years, some might want to know who has been responsible for guiding fans into the dangerous world of Alaskan crab fishing.
While each entry of the popular Discovery Channel Series offers a unique blend of drama and tension, the one thing that has remained consistent throughout most of the show's illustrious run is the narration. Mike Rowe, known better to many as the host of "Dirty Jobs," has been navigating fans through perilous journeys in over 330 episodes of "Deadliest Catch" since 2005.
Before Rowe took over, "Deadliest Catch" creator and executive producer Thom Beers narrated the first mini-season of the series. Beers has also served in both roles on popular reality shows like "Storage Wars," "Ice Road Truckers," and "Ax Men." Even though Beers is known for producing, he enjoys lending his vocal talents to projects. "I love narrating," Thom Beers said in a 2013 interview with Variety, "it allows me to stretch and do something different."
But Rowe and Beers aren't the only people "Deadliest Catch" fans will hear. If viewers are watching the show in the UK, Bill Petrie's voice provides the necessary narration. Between Petrie, Beers, and Rowe, it's no secret all the narrators for "Deadliest Catch" have their own distinct voices, and some might wonder which one fans like the most.
Fans are divided on who to call the best Deadliest Catch narrator
For some, it probably seems like there would be an easy winner when picking which narrator reigns supreme in the ears of the reality series' loyal followers, but when it comes to choosing, fans of "Deadliest Catch" have proven to be divided on the issue of who to crown as the preferred voice of the show.
A YouTube video showcased the different narrative styles of Mike Rowe and Bill Petrie, which ultimately resulted in a debate between fans in the comments about who's the better narrator. Several people favored Rowe over Petrie, like @alanrodriguez1214, who commented, "Mike all the way. Bill is perfect for the BBC." But plenty leaned heavily toward Petrie as the best choice, such as @justint9517, who posted, "Without Bill's Scottish accent it just ain't right....only he can say Meanwhile in Dutch Harbour the right way."
Some out there think both Petrie and Rowe are excellent narrators and enjoy hearing either voice when watching "Deadliest Catch," like a Reddit user who wrote, "I like both, it's one of the reasons I watch clips on YouTube that I already saw when it aired originally, just to hear which narrator I'm gonna get." And while the chatter appears to be focused on Rowe and Petrie, some fans believe Thom Beers deserves to be in the conversation for the title of best "Deadliest Catch" narrator, like u/Creative-Cry2979, who praised the show's creator for his vocal efforts in a post saying, "Thom Beers is the best! I miss Ice Road Truckers!"
With no definitive champion crowned, viewers will have to decide for themselves which fan-favorite narrator they prefer to hear when watching "Deadliest Catch."