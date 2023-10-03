Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 4 Faces Filming Hurdle Due To The Olympic Games

Contrary to what some viewers may think, "Emily in Paris" is actually filmed in Paris. The popular Netflix original series has, in fact, been shooting its scenes on location in the City of Lights ever since production began on its debut season back in 2019. Unfortunately, it looks like the show's reliance on its eponymous French city may also be the source of its latest problem.

As recently reported by Variety, production on "Emily in Paris" Season 4 has been delayed for several months by this year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now that the WGA has reached a deal with Hollywood's studios and the latter group has begun negotiating again with SAG-AFTRA, though, Netflix and the "Emily in Paris" creative team are finally starting to make plans for the show's 4th season. Indeed, Variety wrote that the season is currently slated to begin shooting in Paris in January 2024.

The only problem? No productions will be allowed to film in the French capital from June through September due to the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris. At first, that might not seem like much of an issue. However, most TV shows take many months to shoot their seasons. As Michel Gomez, who runs the French organization that oversees all movie and TV productions in Paris, explained, "Whereas a film would stay for 20 days in Paris, a series will shoot for six months."

A January start date and June deadline don't, in other words, leave Netflix with any of the extra time to film "Emily in Paris" Season 4 next year that it may very well end up needing. After all, its tight production timeframe isn't the only Olympics-related problem that the season is facing right now.