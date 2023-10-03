Whatever Happened To Tycoon Real Estate After Shark Tank?

Real estate shenanigans may be a TV genre mostly confined to the realm of HGTV, but there is at least one notable time that the subject made its way onto ABC's "Shark Tank." Back in 2015, one of the various pitches to feature on Season 6 of the show was former AT&T vice president Aaron McDaniel's business, Tycoon Real Estate.

As its name suggests, TycoonRE is conceived as a web-based real estate crowdfunding platform that allows users to invest in property quickly and easily. In an ideal scenario, customers could make minuscule investments that would balloon into massive gains, transforming them into bona fide real estate tycoons. For some, the thrust of TycoonRE might sound too good to be true — or, perhaps, idealistic to a fault. That's certainly what the Sharks think, as McDaniel and his business walk out of "Shark Tank" with no deal secured.

However, TycoonRE's failure to land a deal on the show didn't spell the end of the company, and viewers may be interested to hear whether the business ever found success or if things kept tumbling downhill. The answer is, to put it simply, somewhere in the middle.