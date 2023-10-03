What Happened To My 600-Lb Life's Roni & Michael Dominguez?

Couples going through weight-loss programs together can achieve wonders. They can support and motivate one another to lead healthier lifestyles, as seen in another "My 600-lb Life" couple, Nathan and Amber Prater. However, Michael and Roni Dominguez had several issues that required addressing, and fans have been left mainly in the dark as to what happened between them.

They each had a Facebook profile at one point, but they have since been deleted or made private so that the public can't see any posts. But between their "My 600-lb Life" appearances, fans firmly believe Roni had to get out of that relationship before it was too late. A clip from their episode on YouTube shows Michael berating one of his kids for not packing up the moving truck "correctly." Fortunately, Roni stands up for their son, which earned the approval of one user who commented, "It feels good actually seeing a mother stick up for her son."

Starcasm managed to find a Facebook screenshot of the couple from 2019, and it looks as though they both succeeded in keeping the weight off at that time. But that was several years ago, with no real updates since. Whether they've remained together or have split apart, hopefully they're both doing well in terms of mental and physical health.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.