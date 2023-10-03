Whatever Happened To The Scrubbie After Shark Tank?

After the Scrubbie's "Shark Tank" segment aired on April 23, 2021, fans quickly shared their thoughts on the product's controversial similarity to Scrub Daddy. While some felt the sharks' accusations were exaggerated, others believed the entrepreneurs behind the product saw their brand as an easy way of getting Lori Greiner on board as an investor.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, many weren't afraid to call out the Scrubbie's practices, such as @RyanSmithHockey, who commented, "Whoever is watching #SharkTank right now can [agree] with me that The Scrubbie is: a direct ripoff of Scrub Daddy, a POS, operated by 3 absolute morons, the worst presentation ever. I wish Mr. Wonderful got angry, honest to god." Others went as far as to predict possible legal action, with @blackstar_pi tweeting, "I smell a trademark infringement case coming their way."

Guest shark Daniel Lubetzky also shared his thoughts on social media. While he criticized the team's hesitance to share their sales and felt that the brand lacked a strong identity, he admired their resilience. "I liked how Tyler, Jeff & Matt ended on a note of determination," the KIND Snacks founder tweeted. "Instead of getting sad or spiteful, @scrubbiem used this setback to fuel & reinvigorate themselves with a challenge."

Regardless, the company experienced the "Shark Tank" effect and saw a surge in exposure after the show. In an interview with the "Shark Tank Effect" podcast, co-founder Jeff Dakin said their website received 70,000 new visitors that night. There also seemed to be a fair amount of sales coming in, as the team shared an Instagram Live video only a few weeks after the episode, showing them packing away multiple orders.