How Did James Bond's Parents Die?

James Bond is one of the world's most capable and dependable secret agents, almost always being the go-to guy for British Intelligence when the world is on the line. Of course, one thing about being an international man of mystery is keeping that mystery every way you can. Because of that, there isn't much about Bond's life before the world of espionage in the films. The books provide more insight, but most of his story centers on his work for the British government. One clear aspect of his background is his status as an orphan.

Daniel Craig's version of the iconic character explores his family history more than others. As stated in "Casino Royale," Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) pegs him as an orphan, and it is confirmed multiple times throughout the series that orphans always make the best agents. In many iterations, the spy loses his parents at a young age in a tragic climbing accident. While the films copy this storyline from Ian Fleming's novels, one novel gives them a more sinister death as a part of an assassination plot.

Andrew Bond and Monique Delacroix Bond may not ever see the screen or become the primary focus of a "James Bond" storyline, but their deaths set 007 on the path to becoming the hero MI6 always needed.