Who Plays Lemmy In The Continental?

The Peacock series "The Continental" features a slew of familiar faces from the "John Wick" franchise in the 1970s and introduces subscribers to several new characters as well, like Lemmy, the former soldier who served with Miles (Hubert Point-Du Jour), and Frankie (Ben Robson) in Vietnam. After the war, Lemmy would not have survived living with the traumatic experience had he not been able to become a loyal member of Miles' gun-running crew. After watching his wise-cracking, fast-shooting antics in the spinoff series, fans are probably interested to know who plays the persona set to help Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) take over the titular hotel.

The character of Lemmy is played by actor Adam Shapiro, who, in addition to "The Continental," has been adding impressive titles to his resume for over two decades. While he has appeared in a number of notable shows throughout his career, like "Kingdom," "Sense8," "The Affair," and "The Bear," his biggest claim to fame is probably playing Mr. Lyle Shapiro, the history teacher on the hit Netflix series "Never Have I Ever." But that isn't all. When it comes to the movies, the actor's standout credits include critically acclaimed, award-winning films such as "A Single Man," "Steve Jobs," "She Said," and "Mank." He has also done voice-over work for "American Dad," "Central Park," and several of the "NBA 2K" video games.

Based on his resume, Shapiro has an undeniable passion for acting, and fans of his work might be surprised to learn why he loves his job so much.