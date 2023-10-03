Who Plays Lemmy In The Continental?
The Peacock series "The Continental" features a slew of familiar faces from the "John Wick" franchise in the 1970s and introduces subscribers to several new characters as well, like Lemmy, the former soldier who served with Miles (Hubert Point-Du Jour), and Frankie (Ben Robson) in Vietnam. After the war, Lemmy would not have survived living with the traumatic experience had he not been able to become a loyal member of Miles' gun-running crew. After watching his wise-cracking, fast-shooting antics in the spinoff series, fans are probably interested to know who plays the persona set to help Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) take over the titular hotel.
The character of Lemmy is played by actor Adam Shapiro, who, in addition to "The Continental," has been adding impressive titles to his resume for over two decades. While he has appeared in a number of notable shows throughout his career, like "Kingdom," "Sense8," "The Affair," and "The Bear," his biggest claim to fame is probably playing Mr. Lyle Shapiro, the history teacher on the hit Netflix series "Never Have I Ever." But that isn't all. When it comes to the movies, the actor's standout credits include critically acclaimed, award-winning films such as "A Single Man," "Steve Jobs," "She Said," and "Mank." He has also done voice-over work for "American Dad," "Central Park," and several of the "NBA 2K" video games.
Based on his resume, Shapiro has an undeniable passion for acting, and fans of his work might be surprised to learn why he loves his job so much.
Adam Shapiro believes in the power of performance
Before Adam Shapiro decided to venture down the risky career path of acting, he had other plans that included politics. But it didn't take long for Shapiro to realize his talents were better suited for entertaining an audience. "I started doing sketch comedy and theater in college, and the day I graduated from the University of Maryland I moved out to Hollywood, and just thought I'd give it a shot," Shapiro said in a 2020 interview with Esquire Magazine.
While it did take him until his college years to come to the conclusion that his calling consisted of bringing different characters to life, Shapiro does believe he was always destined to deliver the best performance possible in everything from "The Andy Dick Show" all the way to "The Continental: From the World of John Wick." "I've always been an actor, it's my favorite thing," the actor said in a 2020 interview with Daman Magazine. "I also love other actors, my favorite kind of people. It's just a ridiculously fun way to make a living, and, in our small way, a real opportunity to be on the front lines of making a difference in this world. Through the stories we tell, the voices we amplify, the characters we put out there."
Between his passion for playing interesting parts with great co-workers and the inspiring message they spread with every role, it will be exciting to see what the future holds for Shapiro after his run as Lemmy in episodes of "The Continental."