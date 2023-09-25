How Many Episodes Are In The Continental?

"The Continental" warps audiences all the way back to the 1970s, into the world of "John Wick" before the titular character was much more than a twinkle in the High Table's eye. Over the span of a three-episode miniseries, viewers spend time with the show's very familiar-looking cast. Then-financier Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) will eventually run the titular high-class hotel for assassins and become a mentor figure to John Wick (Keanu Reeves) himself.

Scott has different plans for his life before claiming ownership of the grand hotel; deciding to move to London to advance his career, he is stopped by the thievery of his brother Frankie (Ben Robson). Frankie has stolen a valuable coin press from the vault of a safe house called The Continental. The coin press is a priceless object belonging to a powerful syndicate head (Mel Gibson) who will do anything to regain it. That forces Winston to marshal all of his experience to help him retrieve it. Along the way, Scott finds a true destiny — in refurbishing The Continental into a grand oasis of peace in the assassin world.

With the first episode clocking in at nearly an hour and a half of screen time, it appears that the final miniseries will pack in two whole feature-length films worth of entertainment into one show. The series — helmed by directors Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström instead of longtime franchise head Chad Stahelski — has been receiving lukewarm reviews from critics. But Hughes, for one, seems willing to accept the slings and arrows of those who are disappointed that the show feels different than the film series for a chance to put his own mark on the franchise.