The Continental: Who Plays Winston Scott?

Ian McShane's memorable turn as Winston Scott, the self-proclaimed beacon of order and stability, was arguably one of the highlights of the action-packed "John Wick" franchise. After making his presence known in four films, he's back for "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" on Peacock, the prequel miniseries that chronicles his rise to power in the secret underworld of assassins to become the New York branch's hotel manager. Viewers probably realized that a different actor was cast to play the character's younger version from the 1970s, and many would probably offer up several gold coins or even a marker to figure out which actor has been tasked with bringing Winston's origin story to life.

There is no denying that the cast of "The Continental" features several talented players like Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, and Adam Shapiro. Leading the skilled roster in the Winston role is Colin Woodell, who many fans should be familiar with, considering what the actor has accomplished. Woodell started his career with appearances in entries of "Criminal Minds" and "CSI." His more notable claims to fame on the small screen include "Devious Maids," "The Originals," "The Purge," and "The Flight Attendant." And his skills aren't limited to television. On the big screen, Woodell's body of work includes "Unsane," "Unfriended: Dark Web," and "Ambulance."

While his achievements are undoubtedly impressive, following McShane's powerful performance is presumably not an easy endeavor to take on, and some fans may be curious about what drove Woodell to take the risk as Winston in "The Continental."