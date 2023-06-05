Scarlet Spider Doesn't Get A Fair Shake In ATSV (But Part 3 Can Fix It)

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

So, has everyone seen "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" yet? Pretty decent, isn't it? The animated epic that Looper dubbed the best half-a-movie ever manages to do the unthinkable and surpasses the already sublime "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in virtually every possible way, thanks to its gorgeous animation and excellent writing that manages to juggle what seems like half a billion different Spider-People effortlessly. And one of the film's greatest strengths is its ability to act as a love letter to every spider-themed hero it features, regardless of the size of their role in the narrative ... well, almost every spider-themed hero.

Ben Reilly, aka the Scarlet Spider (Andy Samberg), gets a lot more screen time than several other tertiary spider characters in "Across the Spider-Verse," but every single second of that time is spent looking ridiculous. Okay, not looking, per se – Ben's design and animation style are both extremely cool and very faithful to his 1990s heyday — but acting ridiculous, because his behavior is also directly from that era.

With a distinct grunge vibe and a tendency to over-narrate his actions, Scarlet Spider is the closest thing "Across the Spider-Verse" has to a full-on comic relief character, and he doesn't even get the kind of redeeming moment that similar characters in the first movie did, like Spider-Man Noir. Still, while it may seem that the movie does Scarlet Spider dirty, there's a good chance that "Beyond the Spider-Verse" has great things in store for the character. Here's why.