Star Trek 4's Wild Plot Would Have Revived Chris Hemsworth As Captain Kirk's Dad

"Star Trek 4" could have been the wildest father-son team-up film we would have ever seen.

Before he gave "Star Wars" its groove back, J.J. Abrams efficiently rebooted Paramount's beloved "Star Trek" series for the big screen. Back in 2009, the studio roped the filmmaker in to completely retool the franchise, allowing the creative the opportunity to give the Starship Enterprise a fresh coat of blockbuster paint.

Simply titled "Star Trek," the project gave the franchise a brand new timeline (titled "Kelvin"), allowing Abrams complete creative freedom. It was an effort that mostly worked. While some criticized the film for feeling too action-packed and fast-paced, it proved to be a relative financial success, grossing over $385 million worldwide. What most seemed to agree on was the film's stellar cast, which felt almost perfect. The charming Chris Pine was brought on board as Captain Kirk, while Zachary Quinto was tapped to play the hard-thinking Spock. The rest of the "Star Trek" cast is just as impressive, but Chris Hemsworth stands out in the star-studded affair.

Hemsworth, before he was a Marvel icon, played George Kirk, the father of the future Captain Kirk. George is seen in the film's opening minutes, going up against the nefarious Romulans, only to die. While Hemsworth's role was brief, there was a chance that he could have played a key role in the "Star Trek" franchise if things had gone as planned. While speaking with Esquire, screenwriters J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay revealed that Hemsworth's character would have been in a hypothetical fourth "Star Trek" outing. "The conceit was that through a cosmic quirk in the Star Trek world, they were the same age," McKay revealed, describing the film as a "grand father-son space adventure."