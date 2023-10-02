James Gunn's Superman Is Bulking Up & Fans Can't Stifle Henry Cavill Comparisons

Now that there's photo evidence that Superman star David Corenswet is already looking Jacked for his DC Universe debut, fans are starting to compare the actor's looks to his superhero predecessor.

Just Jared featured recent photos of Corenswet before catching a ride to the Santa Monica Airport as the actor is apparently trying to conceal his identity with a baseball cap and sunglasses. One thing Corenswet can't hide, however, is his bulked-up physique — a look so transformative that it has fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, making comparisons to "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill.

Even though Corenswet is sporting a full beard, fans like @blurayangel compared a photo of writer-director James Gunn's new Superman actor to a shot of Cavill with sunglasses and whiskers, and the result is stunning. Hollywood insider @CanWeGetToast also shared a close-up photo of the "Superman: Legacy" actor, commenting, "Our Superman is looking absolutely YOLKED. It's also UNCANNY how similar he looks to Henry Cavill with that build and beard lmao."

Many other fans on X are reacting to Corenswet's bulked-up bearded look in disbelief. "I legit [thought] that was Henry, lmao," wrote @NotBoogey, while @definitely21et posted, "He's pretty much Henry but younger." Meanwhile, @gabenav21 posted, "LMAO no way they got a [Cavill] clone" with a crying emoji, while @breaking57 joked, "[Hi], I'm David the budget version of Henry Cavill."