Michael Gambon's Favorite Dumbledore Line Will Break Your Heart

Michael Gambon was a storied actor and a consummate gentleman. The performer had over 170 credits to his name before he passed away at the age of 82, with his final role being in the 2019 movie, "Cordelia." While many will know his name and face from his parts in films like "Sleepy Hollow," "Paddington 2," "Layer Cake," and "The Fantastic Mr. Fox," one of his roles is so iconic that will almost certainly define how he's remembered.

After Richard Harris died in advance of the third "Harry Potter" movie, Gambon took on the central role of Albus Dumbledore in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." From then on, Gambon would reprise the role for the remainder of the series and make the role very much his own as a result.

However, when it comes to that legacy, the actor chose a very simple line as his favorite one to deliver in the franchise. Toward the end of the final film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2," Dumbledore appears one last time after his death and speaks to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe). Gambon thought back on this moment and selected the line "Harry," which he says reverently to his former student, as his favorite Dumbledore line in the franchise.