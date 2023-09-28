Michael Gambon's Final Movie Role Was Nothing Like Harry Potter's Dumbledore
Legend of the stage and screen Michael Gambon sadly passed away on September 28, 2023. With over 150 film and television credits to his name, Gambon leaves behind an impressive body of work beyond his time as Albus Dumbledore in six of the "Harry Potter" movies. He hadn't been acting onscreen for some time before his death, meaning his final film performance came in 2019's "Cordelia."
The thriller is about the titular Cordelia (Antonia Campbell-Hughes), a woman recovering from trauma who moves in with her twin sister and strikes up a friendship with the seemingly charming Matt (Joel Fry). All the while, she attempts to circumnavigate the leering gazes of men. It's a much smaller and more intimate project than working on "Harry Potter," as it sees Gambon portray Moses, the downstairs neighbor who gives off a strange vibe, suggesting not everything is as it appears.
Dumbledore may have kept secrets, but his intentions were good as a protector of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends. A sinister vibe permeates throughout "Cordelia," which Moses adds to. On top of that, Moses looks disheveled with wild hair in contrast to Dumbledore's well-manicured wardrobe, showcasing the incredible range Gambon regularly displayed throughout his career.
Michael Gambon retired from stage acting but continued on the screen as long as he could
2019 was the last year Michael Gambon appeared in new projects. In addition to starring in "Cordelia," he appeared in "Judy," a biopic on Judy Garland starring Renée Zellweger, who won the Academy Award for best actress for playing the titular part. Gambon took on the role of Bernard Delfont, Garland's manager, in one of his final roles.
For the few years prior to his death, Gambon kept a lower profile and didn't act. The process of stepping back from the art form started in 2015 when The Sunday Times reported how he no longer felt comfortable performing on stage due to trouble memorizing lines. He was quoted as saying, "It's a horrible thing to admit, but I can't do it. It breaks my heart. It's when the script's in front of me and it takes forever to learn. It's frightening."
He continued acting in film and television for a few more years after that, but it appears memory problems caught up with him there, too. After getting cast in the sitcom "Breeders," Gambon stepped down in 2019, with Metro reporting that it was once again due to memory issues. Considering Gambon had been acting since the 1960s, it's only fitting he had some time to rest toward the end of his life. He'll be greatly missed by all who enjoyed his work.