Michael Gambon's Final Movie Role Was Nothing Like Harry Potter's Dumbledore

Legend of the stage and screen Michael Gambon sadly passed away on September 28, 2023. With over 150 film and television credits to his name, Gambon leaves behind an impressive body of work beyond his time as Albus Dumbledore in six of the "Harry Potter" movies. He hadn't been acting onscreen for some time before his death, meaning his final film performance came in 2019's "Cordelia."

The thriller is about the titular Cordelia (Antonia Campbell-Hughes), a woman recovering from trauma who moves in with her twin sister and strikes up a friendship with the seemingly charming Matt (Joel Fry). All the while, she attempts to circumnavigate the leering gazes of men. It's a much smaller and more intimate project than working on "Harry Potter," as it sees Gambon portray Moses, the downstairs neighbor who gives off a strange vibe, suggesting not everything is as it appears.

Dumbledore may have kept secrets, but his intentions were good as a protector of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends. A sinister vibe permeates throughout "Cordelia," which Moses adds to. On top of that, Moses looks disheveled with wild hair in contrast to Dumbledore's well-manicured wardrobe, showcasing the incredible range Gambon regularly displayed throughout his career.