Mark Harmon's Touching Tribute To Late NCIS Co-Star David McCallum

It's a testament to an actor's body of work that they can appear on the same television series for 20 years and still have a litany of roles people can know them by. David McCallum acted for decades prior to his death on September 25, 2023. While he's probably best known to modern audiences for playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on 20 seasons of "NCIS," he has a slew of other prominent roles in the likes of "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." and "The Great Escape." But the actor clearly made an impact on the CBS procedural, as evidenced by numerous co-stars reacting to McCallum's death by showing their gratitude for being able to work with him.

This includes the other actor synonymous with "NCIS" — Mark Harmon, who played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs until Season 19. With Harmon's leaving, McCallum was the last remaining cast member around since the first episode. As such, it's only appropriate Harmon paid tribute to his former co-star in a statement to TV Line: "David lived a great, full, long life. I was in awe when I first met him and all of us on the show were honored to have toed a mark opposite him. My condolences go out to [McCallum's wife] Katherine and his family."

It's a rare public statement from Harmon, but when it comes to paying tribute to a stellar actor and friend, it makes sense for him to express how much working with McCallum meant to him.