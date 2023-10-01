Genius Tricks Actors Use To Look Convincing On Screen

When you really get down to it, an actor's ultimate job is to fool the audience. Sometimes they are trying to fool us into thinking they are somebody different altogether, while other times it's a little more subtle and they are only attempting to deceive us on a specific aspect of a character. At the end of the day, it comes down to their pure acting talent whether or not they are successful in that deception — but sometimes they reach into their bag of tricks for a little extra help.

What unites all of the examples in this feature is that the idea came either entirely or at least partially from the actor's own brain, rather than it being written into the script or otherwise mandated by a director or other crew member. And none of it involves digital trickery, extensive makeup and prosthetic work, or anything of that sort. It's all just actors who had a clever idea that they implemented while making a movie or television show, which either aided them in their actual performance, or otherwise helped to trick the viewer into believing what the actor and/or scene was trying to sell.