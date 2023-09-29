Why Golden Boy From Gen V Looks So Familiar

Some familiar faces pop up in the first episode of "The Boys" spinoff series, "Gen V." However, the focus is on a new crop of supes, hoping to earn respect and acclaim one day. It doesn't take long for viewers to meet the big man on the Godolkin University campus — Luke Riordan, a.k.a. Golden Boy. He's played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. It's appropriate casting, as that kind of lineage likely made the Golden Boy actor a hit on any campus he attended.

"Gen V" is arguably Schwarzenegger's highest-profile project yet, and it comes at an interesting time when so-called "nepo babies" face greater scrutiny than ever. But the actor's been at this for a long time. A 2018 profile from The Los Angeles Times mentions how he would regularly go with his father on film sets, enjoying craft services and golf carts. Those experiences took a back seat when Arnold became governor of California, which required moving from Los Angeles to Sacramento, but Patrick always had a passion for acting and the movie business.

Over the years, he's climbed the ranks, going from bit-part player to a full-fledged superhero. And here are just some of the projects you may have seen him in before.