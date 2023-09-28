Harry Potter Star Michael Gambon Dead At 82

Reports broke early this morning that Sir Michael Gambon, venerated British actor and star of the "Harry Potter" franchise, has passed away at 82 years old.

According to the BBC, Gambon passed away peacefully with his family by his side after struggling with a severe bout of pneumonia. Gambon, a four-time BAFTA winner, was likely best known to audiences around the world for playing Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" franchise, even though he wasn't the first to do so — Richard Harris originated the role of the kindly and wise Hogwarts headmaster in the first two "Potter" films, but passed away after filming "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Gambon then donned the robes, playing Dumbledore from the third movie, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," until the final installment, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."

Gambon, who was knighted in 1998 by Queen Elizabeth II, also appeared in movies like "The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover" with Helen Mirren, "Gosford Park" with fellow "Harry Potter" star Maggie Smith, and "The King's Speech" as the irascible King George V, father to Colin Firth's King George VI.