Harry Potter Star Michael Gambon Dead At 82
Reports broke early this morning that Sir Michael Gambon, venerated British actor and star of the "Harry Potter" franchise, has passed away at 82 years old.
According to the BBC, Gambon passed away peacefully with his family by his side after struggling with a severe bout of pneumonia. Gambon, a four-time BAFTA winner, was likely best known to audiences around the world for playing Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" franchise, even though he wasn't the first to do so — Richard Harris originated the role of the kindly and wise Hogwarts headmaster in the first two "Potter" films, but passed away after filming "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Gambon then donned the robes, playing Dumbledore from the third movie, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," until the final installment, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
Gambon, who was knighted in 1998 by Queen Elizabeth II, also appeared in movies like "The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover" with Helen Mirren, "Gosford Park" with fellow "Harry Potter" star Maggie Smith, and "The King's Speech" as the irascible King George V, father to Colin Firth's King George VI.
Michael Gambon was a staple of both the stage and the screen
It was no easy feat to take over from someone quite as beloved as Richard Harris, but Michael Gambon stepped into Albus Dumbledore's shoes seamlessly, creating an iconic version of the beloved "Harry Potter" character in his own right. A mentor and parental figure to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) throughout the books and films, Dumbledore plays a vital role in the overall series — and Gambon's performance alongside a murderer's row of other esteemed British actors helped make the film franchise so excellent.
Gambon was also an extremely established stage actor, winning three Olivier Awards throughout the course of his career and appearing in classics like "Othello" and "The Crucible" at theaters like the Old Vic. He also appeared in plenty of television productions, popping up in everything from prestige miniseries like HBO's 2003 adaptation of "Angels in America" to an appearance as himself on "Top Gear" to a 2017 version of "Little Women" where he played Mr. Laurence. (Yes, he also appeared in a "Doctor Who" Christmas special in 2010, which seems to be a rite of passage for all British performers.)
Gambon was an incredible talent, and he'll be missed by his co-stars, his family, and the world at large in the wake of his passing.